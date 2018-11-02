Turkish Republic Day was delightful evening

Salahuddin Haider

THE 95th anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkey was celebrated in Karachi earlier this week and drew enthusiastic guests, including chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Sirajuddin, corps commander, 5th corps Lt-General Humayun Aziz, and the DG Rangers Maj-Gen. Ahmad Saeed, turning the occasion memorable and indeed delightful.

At a reception held by the Turkish consul general Tolga UCAK at his Defence residence was memorable from more than one angle. First it was an impressive gathering, comprising VIPs, business elite, media barons, diplomats and all kinds of people.. The consul general began by reading out from the text of the speech of his country’s President Tayyep Erdogan, who felt proud of the tremendous development Turkey made in the last few decades, promised a brighter future for his country.

Then the consul general in his own speech for the occasion felt happy that Pak-Turkey relations since Pakistan coming into being till date were exemplary. Both were bonded and cemented in fraternal ties with economic, cultural,political fields had continued to prosper, holding promise for growth in all fields in coming days, months and years. He said Turkey was a great tourist destination, and if last year 45,000 Pakistanis visited his country, the number had swelled to 75,000 already and perhaps will forge ahead.

He said Turkey laid great stress on people to people contacts. In the 2005 Earthquake in northern areas of Pakistan, Turkey extended all possible Assistance, and further in 2010 Turkish President visited Pakistan to give a new Fillip to bilateral ties. Syed Murad Ali Shah reciprocated the sentiments. Among the consuls general of China Wang Yu, Japan Toshikazu Isomura and his lovely wife, the US deputy Consul general Darien Arky, Switzerland Philippe, Germany Eugen, of Bahrein,Oman, and many more.

UCAK happily recalled that recently Turkish firm helped Karachi Shipyard build a Navy ship, which augured well for future. Among the business elite were Kalim Farooqui, Rajpar honoray consul of Belgium, Saleem Abbas Patel, and others. It was lovely evening. Mr UCAK \ Himself is a lovely gentleman, very humble, courteous, and remarkable personality. Since ten months he was here he has been constantly engaged in finding new avenues for cementing the historical relationship.

