Turkish President to visit Pakistan next month: Turk CG

Staff Reporter

Turk Consul General in Pakistan, Tolga Ucak on Tuesday said President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan next month, and he would formally make investment related announcement during the visit.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Turkish Electrical Electronics and Services Exporters’ Association of (TET) sartorial B2B meetings between Turkish and Pakistani businessmen, said a statement.

Ucak said that Turkey had an unbreakable bond with Pakistan, which would only grow stronger with the passage of time. Turkey favoured a balance trade with Pakistan, he added.

Turkey would extend all cooperation in the defense sector as well as play its due role in the promotion of technology and trade with its brotherly state of Pakistan, Turkish CG said.

He said Turkish government was fully interested in projectsunder China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that Turkish authorities were already in talks with Pakistan’s side for participation

in these projects.

Tolga Ucak said that total trade turnover of Turkey was $200 billion, and balanced trade between the two countries would largely benefit Pakistan and increase its exports.

Turkish Consul General said that “we wish that Pakistan’s SME sector should grow, which is the prime employment generator in an economy.”

Member TET Hakan Ozturk said they would hold meetings with the business community and trade bodies in Karachi and Lahore during their 5-day visit to promote bilateral trade and business.

Vice President E-commerce Gateway Umair Nizam informed that a 20-member delegation representing 13 leading Turkish companies, would sign agreements with Pakistani companies in electrical and electronics sectors.

The TET delegation would also hold B2B meetings with the businessmen in Lahore.

Share on: WhatsApp