ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is likely to visit Islamabad in the first week of August.

Sources familiar with the development told Pakistani media that the Turkish premier will undertake an official visit to the brotherly country next month.

Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan along with a senior delegation including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In his upcoming visit, the populist leader will interact with top Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters related to bilateral cooperation.

During the official visit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold a separate meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto, and the two nations are expected to sign a range of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in another boost for economic and trade cooperation in different sectors.

Islamabad and Ankara had historically close and friendly ties dating back many decades. The ties between the two countries is based on shared cultural, religious, and historical affinities. Both sides have maintained regular high-level diplomatic contacts.

Economic ties between two sides have been growing, with trade and investment between the two countries increasing steadily while volume of trade has not been as substantial as their political and strategic relationship could potentially support.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif last month traveled to Turkiye to join the world leaders in the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan. During his stay in Ankara, PM met a number of world leaders and discussed avenues of cooperation in various fields.