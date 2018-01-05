Turkish President Erdogan to visit France

ISTANBUL, :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport ahead of his departure to France on January 05, 2017. Speaking about the wave of street demonstrations in Iran, Erdogan said it was unacceptable for countries such as the U.S. and Israel to meddle in internal affairs.During Thursday’s phone call, Rouhani said that the country would get back to normal, Erdogan added.On Dec. 28, thousands of Iranians took to the streets in the northeastern cities of Mashhad and Kashmar to protest against rising commodity prices and perceived government mismanagement, according to local media reports.

Orignally published by APP