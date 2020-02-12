Turkish President due today on two-day visit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to arrive in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit, which officials and observers believe, hold great significance against the backdrop of regional and international developments.The president will be a leading a high-powered delegation comprising cabinet ministers, senior government officials, as well as heads of CEOs of leading Turkish corporations. A statement, issued by the Foreign Office ahead of the trip, said that during the visit, Premier Imran and President Erdogan will have tete-a-tete, after which they will co-chair the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format.

At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration will be signed. A number of important agreements and memorandum of understandings are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout.