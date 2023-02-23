Turkish officials burst into applause to show gratitude to Pakistani rescuers (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistani rescuers have been at the forefront of providing rescue assistance to earthquake-hit Turkey as teams from the South Asian nation were first to join global efforts to help Turkish brethren who are facing one of the worst disasters of the century.

Pakistan Rescue 1122 team comprising scores of personnel flocked to Turkey earlier this month along with modern equipment and sniffer dogs.

As Ankara remained first to respond to any disaster in Pakistan, Islamabad joined the race against time as rescue personnel took part in southern Turkey in coordination with Turkey’s disaster response agency.

Hard work pays off, and Pakistani rescuers get a huge round of applause, accompanied by congratulations, from Turkish people and officials who showed their gratitude to the rescue workers.

Teşekkürler‼️‼️ With a loud round of public applause, team @Rescue1122Pak leaves for Pakistan. While operating in Adiyaman and Hatay, the team carried out 6️⃣ live evacuations & facilitated many more with their expertise and equipment. 🇵🇰🇹🇷 Birlikte Güçlüyüz ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6ktvOll4mr — Pakistan Embassy Türkiye (@PakinTurkiye) February 22, 2023

Earlier, a Rescue-1122 personnel told the media that a Pakistani team of rescuers retrieved bodies from the rubble of buildings in the worst affected region. They searched 184 dead bodies and retrieved 63 from the rubble.

The rescuers continued operations for days, helping those affected by the disaster, and remained in the spotlight to help evacuate people in Turkey.