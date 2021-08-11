Turkish Minister for Defence calls on PM Imran Khan today

Turkish Minister for Defence Hulusi Akar, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today. Welcoming the delegation, PM Imran Khan highlighted historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, marked by unique mutual trust and mutual support.

The premier conveyed his cordial greetings for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the brotherly Turkish people.

PM Khan also expressed deep concern over the forest fires in Turkey, reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity, and reiterated readiness to extend all possible assistance to help cope with this calamity.

PM Khan expressed satisfaction at the existing level of bilateral defence cooperation. Prime Minister Imran Khan also thanked for Turkey’s strong and consistent support to Pakistan on all issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister Khan’s perspective on the Afghan peace process

On regional issues, PM Imran Khan shared Pakistan’s perspective on the Afghan peace process. Underlining that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the Afghan leaders would recognize the importance of international convergence on the way forward and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan will continue to make every effort to help advance the Afghan peace process and to realize a political solution.

Pakistan Turkey to enhance cooperation

The Turkish Minister for Defence conveyed warm greetings from President Erdogan and reiterated Turkey’s support to Pakistan on all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. He concurred with Premier Imran Khan on enhancing cooperation in all areas to the mutual benefit of both the countries, including in the defence field. He also underlined Turkey’s efforts to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

Mr Hulusi Akar is visiting Islamabad as part of frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey for consultations on important bilateral and regional issues.

