Turkish lecturer freed from Israeli prison

Ankara

A Turkish lecturer, who was released by Israeli authorities early Sunday, has arrived in Istanbul.Cemil Tekeli, Istanbul Medeniyet University’s Assistant Law Professor, arrived aboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Tel Aviv and was welcomed at Ataturk International Airport by his wife Meryem Tekeli, his daughter Merve Canan Tekeli and others. He left the airport without giving any statements while his relatives waiting for him at the exit chanted slogans including “murderer Israel will be held accountable”. Tekeli was detained by Israeli police on Jan. 15 at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport after he attended a program in Jerusalem.—Agencies