Turkish language department organizes lecture

Staff Reporter

The Turkish language department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a lecture by Prof. Dr. Azmi Ozcan on the topic of “Historical Relations Between the Ottoman Turkey and Subcontinent Muslims” in connection with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and PAKISTAN here at NUML. Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Sadik Babur Girgin, Rector NUML Major General (Retd.) Zia Uddin Najam, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Registrar, Deans, Directors, faculty members and students also attended the thought provoking lecture by the worthy and learned guest.

Speaking on the occasion Turkish ambassador said that Pakistanis are great nation and Pakistani youth need to have faith in themselves. He said Pak-Turk diplomatic relations are very deep and getting stronger by every passing day. He stressed the need of the unity of Muslim ummah and urged youth to play its due role.