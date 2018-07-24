Turkish, Italian defence ministries talk to export 30 T-129s to Pakistan

Ankara

Turkish Aerospace expects a sales boost for its T-129 attack helicopter as the company is currently in the process of finalizing the necessary formalities with the Turkish and Italian defence ministries needed to export 30 T-129s to Pakistan, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The company’s corporate marketing manager Gorkem Bilgi expects the delivery to commence within three months after all formalities are sorted.

He further adds “Pakistan is a tough customer. We went to the Himalayas for high altitude tests, we went to desert for testing in hot conditions at 52C. They tested the helicopter for four years. It’s kind of a diploma – if you sell a helicopter to Pakistan, then all countries are interested.”

The T-129 is derivative of Leonardo’s A-129 and is the first indigenously produced Turkish attack helicopter.

The T129A EDH carries the nose-mounted 20mm cannon turret with 500 rounds, and 4 pylons for unguided rockets.

The T129B version will add Roketsan’s MIZRAK (formerly UMTAS) missiles and CIRIT 70 mm Laser Guided Rockets, and Raytheon’s FIM-92 Stinger air-to-air missiles. Countries that are currently interested in the helicopter include Morocco, Thailand and Bangladesh.—TNS

