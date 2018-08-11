Turkish investors keen enhanced trade ties with Pakistan: President FPCCI

ISTANBUL : President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour has said that business leaders of Turkey have wished to deepen trade and economic ties with Pakistan as both brotherly countries share a common vision of regional growth.

Ghazanfar Bilour stated this wahile talking to the business leaders of Turkey including Vice President of Istanbul Chamber of Commerce and Industry Israfil Kuralay at the sidelines of a business opportunities conference in Istanbul.

The business leaders of the two countries speaking on the occasion said that both the countries enjoy a good level of bilateral friendship and a great potential exists for increasing trade and investment. However, the existing trade volume between the two nations needs to be improved, they added.

The business leaders said that both the countries can achieve a lot through enhanced interactions and bilateral cooperation while the private sector can contribute positively to strengthen trade ties.

Turkey values its friendly relations with Pakistan and desires to further expand mutual ties in different sectors to bring business community into a close contact and strengthen the bond of friendship, they added.

At the occasion, Ghazanfar Bilour said that both sides need to devise mechanisms for boosting economic cooperation for mutual benefit of the people of two countries

He also emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation through frequent exchanges of the business community.

We can achieve a lot through frequent interactions at different levels as Pakistan’s exports to Turkey are decreasing for the last seven years while Turkey’s exports continue to increase which must be balanced, the President of Apex Chamber added.

Turkey should offer tariff relaxations to Pakistani products like cotton fabrics, apparel and home textiles, carpets, manmade fibers, plastics and footwear having high export potential in the Turkish market, he demanded.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Chairman Coordination FPCCI and SAARC Chamber Malik Sohail drew the attention of Turkish businessmen towards visa problems, communication gap and investment opportunities inPakistan’s agricultural, infrastructure, energy, tourism, education and health sectors.

They said that stalled process of FTA negotiations between Pakistan and Turkey should be initiated without delay. They said that both the countries have recently gone through the process of elections and they can further cement ties as both have an identical stance on regional and global issues.

