Turkish health minister due in March

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Turkish Minister Health Dr. Ahmet Dermican will visit Punjab in March on the invitation of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Turkey would extend technical cooperation for the training, capacity building of health experts of Punjab. Turkish experts would also provide technical training to the human resource along with technology for operating the drug wing in a befitting manner. It was informed by the Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir after meeting the Minister Health of Turkey along with his delegation in Istanbul, today.

On this occasion, Pakistan Ambassador in Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Special Secretary Health Punjab Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary Drug Wing Muhammad Sohail, Dr. Yadullah and other members of the delegation were present. Kh. Imran Nazir offered the invitation of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the Turkish Minister Health for visiting Punjab. While accepting the invitation of the Chief Minister to visit the Punjab, Dr. Ahmet Dermican expressed his gratitude towards Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and said that brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey would further strengthen when Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will become the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Kh. Imran Nazir and Turkish Health Minister agreed to further extend bilateral cooperation in health sector. Turkey would provide technical assistance and expertise to control the hepatitis and regulate the cosmetics medicines field.