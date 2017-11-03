Turkish Group shows interest for investment in Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

An industrial Group of Turkish companies has shown its keen interest to invest in Punjab province as Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has offered state of the art facilities in setting up industrial units in their different industrial estates located in Punjab province.

During a visit of Bhalwal industrial estate (managed by PIEDMC) the group leader of a Turkish delegation and representative of Hayat Kimya industrial group (Turkey) expressing his view stated that Pakistan was an ideal place for investment. He also visited industrial units of Noon sugar mill and Fauji foods and appreciated their products standard and quality.

During their visit, the members of the delegation also took interest in different fields like Hotels, Hospitals, Private schools, Universities, Residential colonies and industrial units and said that there was lot of potential in these areas from investment point of view.

The Group leader of the delegation said that Turkish companies and the Government have also made investment in a big way in province of Punjab during last few years and relationship should be extended in near future because people of both the countries not only love each other but to expand their relationship in almost every field of life.

General Manager Marketing PIEDMC briefed about the facilities being provided by PIEDMC. He stated that PIEDMC welcomes international investors and will facilitate them in setting up industry in Punjab.