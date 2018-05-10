Turkish firms keen to invest in textile, food sector of Pakistan

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Consul General of Turkey, Tolga Ucak said that Turkish companies are interested in Textile and Food sector of Pakistan. He was talking to a gathering on business community at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI).

On this occasion, President of KATI Tariq Malik, SVP Salman Aslam, VP Junaid Naqi, Zubair Chhaya, Gulzar Firoz and others were present.

President Tariq Malik has welcomed Turk Consul General at KATI and briefed him about the industrial activities and capacity of Korangi Industrial Area.

The Turkish envy said that bilateral trade relations of both countries should be more strengthen.

He said that the maximum number of trade delegations to Turkey which would certainly pave way for smooth trade and investment between the two countries.

Turkey is looking forward to a free trade agreement (FTA) to promote bilateral trade relations of both countries, he added.

On this occasion, commercial Attaché of Turkey Murat Mustu briefed the participants about the future prospects of trade between the two countries.