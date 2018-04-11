Turkish experts seek cooperation with Pakistan in education sector

Salim Ahmed

A delegation from Turkey’s renowned and leading eight universities comprising on international office heads, international degree program coordinators and specialists called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar at his office here on Tuesday.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director External Linkages Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, PU Hailey College of Banking & Finance Faculty member Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, deans of various faculties and others were present on the occasion. The vice chancellor gave a brief introduction about the PU and expressed his resolve to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in different academic areas. The VC said that the administration aimed at enhancing international connection of PU with world’s leading academic and research institutions. On the occasion, souvenirs were presented to the delegation. The delegates thanked PU VC on providing friendly atmosphere to international students with good opportunities of higher learning and stressed the need to promote academic relations between the two countries.

Moreover, Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) has organized an awareness seminar on ‘Drug Addiction and Abuse: Treatment and Prevention”.

Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar presided over the ceremony while Director Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and counselor for drug addicts Hamid Hashmi were the chief guests. The ceremony was attended by faculty members and students. Addressing the seminar, Dr Rubina Zakar said that drug addiction was a global public health. She explained further the importance of creating awareness on such issues.

She said that there is an urgent need to prevent our youth from getting indulge in such anti-social behavior through engaging them in extra-curricular and other productive activities. Syed Zulfiqar Hussain explained about various types of addiction and its physiological and psychological effects. He also shared the initiatives taken by government to curb use of illicit drugs. He said that according to the UN estimate, 8.9 million people in the country were drug users. Mr. Hamid Hashmi explained the effects of drugs on personality. He also shared rehabilitation efforts being made for drug addicts.