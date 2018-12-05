Turkish envoy visits Iqra University

Zubair Qureshi

Iqra University Islamabad Campus (IUIC) in collaboration with Talk World programme of Career Pakistan organized a session with Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul in order to listen to his views on relations between the two brotherly countries since 1947.

“Bilateral relationships between Turkey and Pakistan have always been good since people of the two countries have similar culture, food and above all strong belief in mutual friendship” said the ambassador at the outset.

The envoy spoke at length on the topic saying ties between the two countries are beyond any single ruling party as they trace their roots since the times of Ottoman Empire. He said both economies complement each other and despite the fact they don’t have any Free Trade Agreement. Still there are many opportunities for both the countries.

Pakistan is a textile exporting nation and Turkish entrepreneurs want to discover more about Pakistan, said Ilham Yurdakul adding tourism is another factor between the two countries as in 2017 Turkey issued 7,000 visas for Pakistanis and in 2018 figures are expected to be 100,000 visas.

