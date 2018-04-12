Turkish envoy to Pakistan meets Sindh Governor

Observer Report

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ehsan Mustafa Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor’s House here.

Newly appointed Consul General of Turkey in Karachi, Tolga Ucak was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

They discussed the increase of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, availability of investor-friendly environment in Pakistan and other matters of mutual interest.Talking to the Turkish Ambassador, the Sindh Governor said that Turkey is a trusted friend as it always supported Pakistan in hard times. He lauded the efforts of Turkish Ambassador Ehsan Mustafa for further increasing the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey and efforts for protection of mutual interests of both the countries