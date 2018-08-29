Turkish envoy eyes $10b bilateral trade with Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Tuesday, said that bilateral trade between Turkey and Pakistan in terms of per capita was just around $2 which was quite negligible given the market size of 300 million people of both countries. Therefore, he stressed that both countries should aim to increase annual trade volume up to $10 billion that was achievable with stronger efforts from both sides.

While addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry here, Turkish Ambassador said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a great project for Pakistan; however, Turkish investors were not fully aware informed about business prospects in CPEC. Therefore, he urged Pakistan Business Council and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to inform the Turkish investors about potential opportunities of JVs and investment in CPEC so that they could take benefit of such opportunities.

He said that the new government of Pakistan had priority focus on building low-cost houses in Pakistan and added that Turkey with good expertise in building such houses could help Pakistan in realizing this goal. He also hoped that the current leadership of Turkey and Pakistan would finalize free trade agreement that would give boost to bilateral trade between the two countries.

Ambassador Yurdakul said that Turkish companies had invested $2 billion in Pakistan and more could come if apprised of the potential business prospects. He assured that he would play role promote Pakistan’s business interests in Turkey. He appreciated ICCI for holding business opportunities conference in Turkey in the last week of June 2018 as added that he was receiving positive feedback from Turkish businessmen about this event. Commercial Counsellor of Turkey Demir Ahmet Sahin was also present on the occasion.

