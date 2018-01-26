Turkish Embassy clarifies

THE article written by MD Nalapat, published on 19 January 2018 by Pakistan Observer regarding the status o f the Kurds in Syria and other

countries including Turkey, claiming in one part that “the Kurds are treated far worse in Turkey than they are in Syria and almost as bad as they were for long in Ira q ” is an example o f misinformation, manipulation and slander. By publishing it the Pakistan Observer is becoming an accessory in disseminating this ugly distortion o f the facts.

Firstly, it must be mentioned that the above-stated part o f the article written by a person titled as a Professor o f Geopolitics, is a claim that would be absurd even to the enemies of Turkey. As indicated in its Constitution, Turkey is a “is a democratic, secular and social state governed by the rule o f law” and “Everyone is equal before the law without distinction as to language, race, colour, sex, political opinion, philosophical belief, religion and sect, or any such grounds”.

It is a well-known fact that all persons from all ethnicities in Turkey enjoy the very same rights given to any other Turkish citizen. Any Turkish citizen no matter o f their ethnicity (be they have Turkish, Kurdish or other ethnic origins), religion or any other grounds, can participate in elections, join the armed forces, be a civil servant, vote in accordance to his/her own choices. As a matter o f fact, there are dozens o f MPs in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey who are ethnic Kurds and elected from the different political parties o f Turkey. Secondly, the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG (so-called Kurdish fighters) is responsible for the bloody terrorist attacks in Turkey that claimed the lives o f more than 50 thousand Turkish citizens including newborn babies, students, teachers, health officers and soldiers.

As a result o f its terrorist nature, PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union and other international organizations. The argument that the PKK and PYD/YPG are different entities is simply baseless. PYD/YPG is the continuation of the PKK in Syria, exploiting the security vacuum in the north of the country and disguised itself as a counterbalancing factor against DEASH. This fact was acknowledged by the then US Secretary o f Defence Ashton Carter during a Senate hearing on 28 April 2016. It is also indicated by two American researchers in their article (Dead Men Tell No Lies) in the magazine o f NATO Centre o f Excellence Defence Against Terrorism: “Far from just being a PKK offshoot or affiliate, PJAK and the PYD are part and parcel o f the organization. ”

With these in mind, it is important to realize that allying with a bloody-minded terrorist organization (in this case PKK/PYD/YPG) against other terrorist organizations is not only an ill-judged approach, but also has a great potential to further destabilize the region. Ethnic cleansing and committing other similar crimes against humanity are the common characteristics o f these terrorist organizations. In this regard, according to the several reports published by Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International and Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), forced evictions and destruction o f the homes o f the Syrian citizens who do not accept the rule o f PKK/PYD/YPG are becoming frequent practices in these areas o f Syria. Finally, in order to understand the real nature o f the “so-called fight against DEASH” by the PKK/PYD/YPG, one needs to have a look at the special report “Raqqa’s dirty secret” prepared by the BBC.

According to the report that is supported by video footages, a secret deal between the PKK/PYD/YPG and DEASH made it possible for hundreds o f DEASH terrorists to escape Raqqa and find shelter in other areas of the region. This seems very likely as the latest credible reports regarding Turkish Armed Forces’ Operation Olive Branch in Afrin suggest that PKK/PYD/YPG released DEASH captives on the condition that they fight against the Turkish Armed Forces. Numerous reports including the above-mentioned are supporting our opinion that there is no difference between these terrorist organizations and fighting against them without any discrimination is the need o f the hour.

The contents of Prof M D Nalapat’s article published on January 19, 2018 are his point of view. The articles, columns and letters are published on these pages in good faith. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper. The newspaper holds in high esteem the brotherly countries, particularly Turkey and respects all their policies as its own. The newspaper, however, regrets the embarrassment caused to the readers and the Turkish Embassy.