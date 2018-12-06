Turkish doctors sign MoU with RIHS

Rawalpindi

Rawal Institute Of Health Sciences (RIHS) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Turkish based medical institute for performing liver transplants at the hospital and for training specialists.

The Turkish delegation comprising Mr. Abdullah Harrevi and Dr. Talip Kurumehmet signed MoU with Chairman RIHS Mr. Khaqan Waheed Khawaja during a 4-day young doctors and nursing staff training seminar on the “Treatment of severe ill patients with advanced health care system” started at RIHS on December 4.

The scope of the MoU involves performance and post-operative care after transplantation in the hospital, training of various specialists in liver transplantation and allied fields and gradual transfer of techniques and technology to the hospital.

The specialties include liver surgery, liver anesthesia, liver intensive care and transplant infectious diseases.

Medical experts from UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Netherlands while leading physicians and nursing staff are participating in the seminar to share their experiences.—APP

