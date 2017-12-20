‘Turkish Corner’ to help understand Turkish culture

Turkish Corner inaugurated at National Library of Pakistan (NLP) will strengthen people to people relations of Pakistan and Turkey, giving a platform to Pakistani people to get familiar with the cultural, political and educational system of Turkey.

This was expressed by Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) division, Engineer Aamir Hasan during the inauguration ceremony of ‘Turkish Corner’ at NLP held on Tuesday.

‘Turkish Corner’ was inaugurated by Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan, Sadik Babur Girgin in a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal secretary said, the division was carrying out serious efforts for upgrading the services of NLP, since taking over its control.

