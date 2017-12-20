Turkish Corner inaugurated at National Library of Pakistan (NLP) will strengthen people to people relations of Pakistan and Turkey, giving a platform to Pakistani people to get familiar with the cultural, political and educational system of Turkey.
This was expressed by Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) division, Engineer Aamir Hasan during the inauguration ceremony of ‘Turkish Corner’ at NLP held on Tuesday.
‘Turkish Corner’ was inaugurated by Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan, Sadik Babur Girgin in a ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, the federal secretary said, the division was carrying out serious efforts for upgrading the services of NLP, since taking over its control.
‘Turkish Corner’ to help understand Turkish culture
