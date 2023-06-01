Turkish Consul General calls on CM Punjab

Consul General of Türkiye Mr. Emir Ozbay called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, enhancing Pakistan-Türkiye relations, and fostering cooperation in various fields.

The CM congratulated the Turkish Consul General on the success of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his party in the elections and extended good wishes to the President and the Turkish people. He remarked that the Turkish people, once again, chose their beloved leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as their President. The victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a triumph for public service in reality; he added and noted that the relations between Pakistan and Türkiye are bound by historical fraternal ties.

Turkish companies have made investments in various sectors of Punjab, for which they are welcomed; he said and assured that Turkish companies will be provided with all kinds of facilities.

The Turkish Consul General mentioned that both countries share historic fraternal relations and added that steps will be taken to enhance cooperation with Punjab in various sectors.

Provincial Minister Information & Culture Amir Mir, IG police, ACS (Home), CEO of Punjab Board of Investment, CMO’s Secretary (Imp), SSP (Investigations), DC Lahore, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company, and others were also present.