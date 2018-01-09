Turkish company signs MoU with PHA, Wasa

Staff Reporter

Turkish and Punjab institutions have signed Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) in different fields of life here on Monday.

The initiatives are part of the government’s efforts to make Punjab as a role model for other provinces by learning from the experiences of Turkey.

The MoUs were signed upon arrival of a 12-member delegation from Turkey consisting of senior officials and representatives of Turkish government here.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Provincial Minister for Local Governments Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Lord Mayor Lahore Col (r) Mubashar Javed, Chairman Wasa, DG PHA and other senior officials.

Turk Comapny ISKI and Wasa signed an MOU for improving clean drinking water supply system. Turkish Company ISKI representative Salami Taseer and Provincial Secretary Housing singed the MOU on behalf of their respective sides.

The second MOU was signed by Head of Istanbul Parks and Horticulture Fatima Kohan and Additional DG PHA Punjab Naheed Gul Baloch from their respective sides.

Provincial Minister Mansha Ullah, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the projects being completed in Punjab with Turkish cooperation. He also thanked the government and people of Turkey for their services for Pakistan.