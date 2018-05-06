Turkish Chief of General Staff visits Air Headquarters

Chief of General Staff, Turkey, General Hulusi Akar Saturday visited Air Headquarters here on Saturday.

The visiting guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF). A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.

Later on, he called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

General Hulusi AKAR appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel. He also lauded PAF’s role in fighting the war against terrorism and expressed his desire to learn from its experiences.

The air chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries. He also assured continued support in the field of aviation and military training to Turkish Air Force.—APP

