Turkish Chief of General Staff discusses defence cooperation with General Qamar Bajwa

RAWALPINDI : General Hulusi Akar, Turkish Chief of General Staff (CGS) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) today at GHQ.

Focus of the discussion remained on areas of mutual interest, military to military relations, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region. COAS thanked the General for Turkey’s unflinching support to Pakistan as recently illustrated in FATF forum.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Turkish CGS, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to Turkish CGS.

Orignally published by INP