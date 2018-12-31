Turkish Central Bank reserves reach $91b

Istanbul

The Turkish Central Bank on Friday announced its official reserves amounted to $91 billion as of Nov. 30 of the current year. Total reserve assets jumped 5.6 percent in November, versus $86.2 billion at the end of October, the bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed. Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — totaled $70.2 billion, up 6.1 percent compared to the previous month. In November, the bank’s gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped — also rose by 4.4 percent on a monthly basis to $19.3 billion. Meanwhile, the bank’s official reserves decreased by 20.86 percent year-on-year, down from $115 billion at the end of November 2017. In mid-December 2013, its total reserves hit their all-time peak at nearly $136 billion, including some $21 billion in gold reserves. Short-term predetermined net drains of the central government and the central bank — foreign currency loans, securities, and foreign exchange deposit accounts of residents abroad within the bank — recorded a 12.8-percent monthly hike in November, reaching $12.9 billion, the bank’s report said. $8.8 billion of this amount was principal repayments and $4.1 billion was interest repayments, it added. “Regarding the maturity breakdown of the principal and interest payments, $0.8 billion is due in one month, $0.8 billion in 2-3 months, $11.3 billion in 4-12 months,” the bank said. It also said the contingent short-term net drains on foreign currency totaled $29.7 billion in November, going up 6.5 percent from the previous month.—AA

