Turkish Ambassador calls on President Masood Khan

Islamabad

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, the newly appointed Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, called on Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Extending his best wishes to Ambassador Yurdakul on assuming his new appointment, the President hoped that Ambassador Yurdakul’s tenure will prove to be productive in furthering the friendly relations between Turkey, Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Ambassador Yurdakul expressed his pleasure on assuming his new assignment and said that he will use his position in promoting the already close and cordial diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, as well as Azad Kashmir, particularly in the spheres of economic and cultural ties.—PR