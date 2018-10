RAWALPINDI : Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

The Turkish envoy met the army chief at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were discussed, ISPR added.

Share on: WhatsApp