Turkish Ambassador assures full support for Pak economic dev

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Wednesday, assured all possible support of his country for speeding up the pace of economic development and progress in Pakistan.

In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here, Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that Pakistan and Turkey had unanimity of views on the political front and the cooperation between both the nations should be extended to all spheres of all mutual relations.

He said that the culture and values of people in Pakistan and Turkey had much commonality and could be utilized for strengthening mutual relations and for the benefit of the people. He assured the Speaker that his country will do all possible for speeding up the pace of economic development and progress in Pakistan.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that friendship between the two brotherly countries is unique and exemplary. We are emotionally attached with Turkey and proud of this relationship. He was speaking to the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul in Parliament House, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Speaker said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations and frequent contacts at the highest level have been the hallmark of these relations. He underlined the need for enhanced interaction between the parliamentarians of both the countries for further cementing the fraternal relations between the two countries.

Parliamentarians of the two sides could play a meaningful role in the region as “parliamentary diplomacy” could enable the real policy makers to understand each-others points of view better, he added. Expressing his concern over the problems confronting Muslim Ummah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that it is the responsibility of all the parliamentarians from Muslim countries to work in close cooperation.