Turkey’s women’s volleyball team reaches Tokyo 2020 quarterfinals

Turkey’s national women’s volleyball team beat Argentina 3-0 in the fourth match of Group B and advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, T24 reported on Saturday.

Competing for the first time in Olympic history in London 2012, Turkey’s national women’s volleyball team defeated Argentina 3-0 in Tokyo 2020 and reached the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

The national team will play its last match in its group on Monday, Aug. 2, with the Russian Olympic Committee.

“We knew we had to win today. If we lost, it would be difficult for us to reach the quarterfinals.

We are in the quarterfinals for the first time in the Olympics and we are very happy,” Ebrar Karakurt, one of the team players, told state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

“I hope we will achieve better things.

We are all excited,” she said. In the meantime, Turkey’s Mete Gazoz won gold in the men’s individual archery event by defeating former Italian Olympic champion Mauro Nespoli in the final match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The 22-year-old reigning World Cup Champion won by 6-4 to claim the gold medal at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field,” the official Tokyo 2020 statement said on Saturday.—AP