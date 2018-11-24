Turkey’s pace of development gains momentum: VP

Istanbul

Turkey’s pace of development has gained momentum with the adoption of the presidential system, the country’s vice president said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 32nd Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) conference, Fuat Oktay said Turkey “demonstrates a firm stance to ensure the confidence of global economic actors” with its new economic program.

“Turkey is a country open to competition and international investors,” he added. “In our country, a historic success has been demonstrated in the field of economy in the last 16 years. Employment has reached 28.8 million from 19.6 million, which means 9.2 million new jobs were created in 16 years,” he added.

The vice president said that Turkey is not just a transportation and energy corridor between Asia and Europe but also a strong economic partner that constantly develops while encountering difficulties.

“Our country is in a position to be a base of production and trade to cover a wide geography,” he said.

Oktay said that Turkey, with its young and qualified labor resources, domestic market capacity, steadily developing infrastructure in the region, disciplined financial sector and competitive private sector has become an important economic actor in the world.

“The confidence of international investors in our country continues to grow stronger,” he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp