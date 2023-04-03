Turkey’s ‘miracle baby’ reunites with mother after quake

According to the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services, the miraculous baby of Turkey, who was saved from the ruins in the Hatay region during the devastating earthquake that hit both Turkey and Syria in February, last week finally met her mother.

Baby Vetin Begdas was one of the fortunate survivors of the devastating earthquake after spending 128 hours under the rubble.

The reunion of the infant with her mother Yasemin Begdas, who had been previously pronounced dead, was another miracle that occurred in the wake of the tragedy, according to Al Jazeera.

The three and a half month old infant was returned to her mother on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports. This was 54 days after her rescue from a damaged building in Hatay.

Once a DNA test revealed their biological connection, Derya Yanik, the minister for family and social services, assisted in bringing the mother-daughter pair together.

Reuniting a mother and child is among the most priceless chores in the world. That meant a lot to us as well to be a part of their joy, the minister stated.

The Turkish minister tweeted a video of their reunion to inform her fans and the wider community about newborn Vetin. The mother was pictured holding and cuddling her missing daughter while receiving care at a hospital in Adana.

Turkish authorities flew the three-month-old Vetin from Ankara, where she was undergoing treatment, to reunite her with her parents.

Everyone was moved by Vetin’s discovery, which she made after being trapped under the debris for weeks. When rescue operations in Turkey and Syria continued, people were startled and overjoyed to see her images that quickly went viral on social media.

According to Turkish media, Vetin’s father and two brothers perished in the catastrophic earthquake that killed over 50,000 people.The earthquake alone claimed the lives of more than 44,000 individuals in Turkey.