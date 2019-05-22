Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chief Technology Officer of Arcelik, the largest Turkish enterprise came to Pakistan, for an official visit from 14th to 16th of May, 2019. During this 3-days tour, the CTO – Mr. Oguzhan Ozturk held meetings with the corporate leaders and operational teams of Dawlance – the market-leader in Pakistan’s home-appliances industry. Arcelik is also the third-largest manufacturer in Europe, while Dawlance is its fully owned subsidiary in Pakistan that produces the most reliable electronics, appliances and other products for the consumers.

In Pakistan, Ozturk also visited the home-appliance market and toured the Dawlance manufacturing facilities in Karachi and Hyderabad. The purpose of his visit was primarily to make a first-hand assessment of the progress made by Dawlance, with continued investments in innovative product-development and modernization of its manufacturing facilities in Pakistan.

Ozturk commented that: Since acquiring Dawlance in 2016, Arçelik has invested more than 36 Million Euros in its Pakistani subsidiary, to improve productivity through research and development of new products, in accordance with the evolving needs of this growing market. More investments are being made in Product-Designing and Design-Facilities too, while new equipment and machinery are being deployed to further expand the wide range of Dawlance products. An additional capital of 16 Million Euros is expected to be injected within the current calendar year, 2019.

During his interactions with the Dawlance teams, Ozturk emphasized on the need to design products that fulfill and exceed the specific needs of the Pakistani consumers. At the same time, the company must continue its compliance to global standards of quality and safety. He commended the Dawlance team on their performance and assured them of every possible support from Arçelik global.

He inspired the team with his vision for deploying the most advanced technologies at Dawlance. Being a highly qualified Technology expert, he suggested many guidelines for improving efficiency of the plant and machinery to derive higher productivity with lesser energy-consumption.

Owing to the rising costs of energy in Pakistan, Dawlance has always remained at the forefront to create energy-conservation technologies for robust appliances that can withstand the hot weather and other environmental hazards in Pakistan. Mr. Ozturk also appreciated the rapid expansion of Dawlance’s After Sales network all over the country, as the company believes that providing 24/7 Customer-Care is the key to winning the consumers’ trust.

He further stressed on the need to enhance technical collaboration between Dawlance plant in Pakistan and Arçelik global plants in Turkey, Russia, Romania, Thailand and South Africa. The Dawlance team was also assured that in the coming days, Arçelik will further increase the pace of transferring technical know-how and expertise to the engineering team at Dawlance.