Turkey’s growing outreach

ALMOST entire Muslim Ummah is facing a multitude of problems ranging from terrorism and extremism to foreign engineering turmoil aimed at destabilization of different countries and regions. Turkey is luckily among a few countries of the Islamic world that are contributing immensely in successfully thwarting such plans and are championing the cause of the Ummah at all forums.

Turkey has been able to play a crucial role in regional and world affairs mainly because of its internal stability and visionary policies being pursued by its leadership that have accelerated the pace of its socio-economic development. It was because of the people-friendly policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that people thronged streets and roads when an attempt was made to stage a coup. People of Turkey have demonstrated their unflinching faith in democracy and developmental vision of their leadership. And the leadership has not failed them as well as it not only put the country on the path of all round progress but also enhanced stature of Turkey in the comity of nations. This is because Turkey adopted a just and principled position on global and regional issues as is evident from its stand on the Middle East, Syria, Kashmir, Afghanistan and some other burning issues. Turkey is leading efforts to alleviate humanitarian sufferings in Syria as most of 5.5 million refugees have taken shelter in Turkey which is spending the highest per capital on humanitarian assistance in the world. It opposes terrorism and wants a political solution of the conflict in Syria. Similarly, it has also become a front-ranking nation to oppose continuing Israeli occupation of Arab territories and promote the cause of Kashmiri people. People of Pakistan are particularly grateful to Turkey for its unconditional support at all forums, the latest example being the support it extended at FATF meeting.

