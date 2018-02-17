Turkey, US to work together in Syria: Cavusoglu, Tillerson

Istanbul

Ankara and Washington have reached an agreement to work together in their missions on Syria, where the two NATO allies have been on a collision course over the US’s support for the Kurdish militants operating at Turkish doorstep.

Speaking at a joint press conference following a meeting in Ankara, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said Washington and Ankara would establish working groups to resolve the issues that have sparked tensions in ties between the two sides.

“We are not going to act alone any longer, not US doing one thing, Turkey doing another,” Tillerson said after the talks.

“We will work together… we have good mechanisms on how we can achieve this, there is a lot of work to be done,” he added without elaborating.

The top US diplomat also urged Ankara to “show restraint” in its so-called Operation Olive Branch against the US-backed militants in the northern Syria district of Afrin, stressing that the two sides “share the same objectives” in the Arab state.

The Turkish foreign minister, in turn, said the two sides agreed on the need to normalize their ties. He said that ties were at a “critical phase,” pledging to create “mechanisms” to hold talks on the problematic issues.

Reports earlier Friday suggested that Turkey had proposed that Turkish and US forces station together in Syria’s Manbij region.

An unnamed Turkish official said that Ankara had made the proposal during Tillerson’s visit and that Washington was considering the issue, Reuters reported.

Tillerson, Erdogan meet amid Syria offensive tensions: Top US diplomat Rex Tillerson and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have had a meeting to improve ties strained recently over their policies on Syria.—Agencies