Turkey urges India to ease restrictions in IIOJK

Ankara

Turkey has reiterated its call to the Indian government to ease the current restrictions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement issued by Turkey at the 45th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva said, “We sincerely desire that Kashmir issue is resolved through peaceful means between India and Pakistan on the basis of the relevant UN resolutions.”

During the general debate on High Commissioner’s oral update, Turkey also lambasted India’s ally Israel for violating human rights of the Palestinians.

“Israel continues to act with absolute impunity in the occupied Palestinian territories,” the statement said. “The inhumane blockade sustained by Israel stands as the heaviest hurdle for the individuals in Gaza in the enjoyment of their most basic human rights,” it added.—KMS