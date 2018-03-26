Turkey time-tested friend: Ayaz

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly (NA), Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Turkey is time-test friend of Pakistan and Pakistan attaches great importance it relations to Turkey as both the fraternal countries are tied in the bonds of religion, history and culture. According to message received from Geneva here on Sunday, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), Mr. Ismail Kahraman in the sideline meeting during 138th Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly at Geneva, Switzerland said that the existing relations between the two countries can be further cemented through enhance interaction of Parliamentarians.

He said that people of Pakistan and Turkey have exemplary feelings of respect and friendliness for each other that can best be materialized in the form of enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries. He termed the friendship between his country and Turkey “a historic association that is deeply imbedded in our people’s hearts and minds”.

Underlining the importance of Inter Parliamentary exchange of delegations, the Speaker NA said that greater exchange of parliamentary delegations is necessary because such exchanges will provide opportunities to exchange views and learn from the experiences of each other. He also stressed the need for robust connectivity with Turkey and added that Turkey holds a unique importance in Pakistan’s strategic calculations for regional cooperation. Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), Mr Ismail Kahraman said that Turkey is determined foster robust ties with Pakistan through enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.—INP