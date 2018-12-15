Turkey supports Pak in technical, vocational and training sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

“Highly skilled youth is the crucial aspect of enhanced industrial productivity leading to increase in exports and an overall growth in the economy”. This was said by the Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan, while addressing a meeting with the members of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

To increase collaboration and cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training, a 2-member Turkish delegation headed by the Country Coordinator of TIKA, GokhanUmut, called on the Executive Director at NAVTTC HQs on Friday.

Dr. Khan briefed the delegation about the role of NAVTTC as the apex TVET body of Pakistan. Turkey has excelled in technical and vocational sector and we wish to learn from their best practices so that we could replicate and benefit from their expertise here in Pakistan, he said.

Pakistan has a huge youth bulge and their positive engagement is the only way to peace and prosperity which can be achieved through creating more employment opportunities for them, he added.

He stressed on the need for initiating more joint ventures with Turkey to enhance the capacity building of institutes, training of trainers, creation of Centers of Excellence, recognition of Pakistani qualifications and placement of Pakistani skilled workforce both inside the country and abroad.

Our main focus has been on improving the quality of institutes and training during the past few years, he said. The Executive Director invited the delegation to visit a few Pakistani training institutes to witness the progress and improvement in their quality and standards of training.

While acknowledging the importance and necessity of improvement in the TVET sector of Pakistan, Mr. Gokhan extended full support from Turkey for building a stronger Pakistan. He assured of more future collaboration saying the promotion of vocational training in Pakistan is one of their top priorities. He appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC for uplifting TVET sector of Pakistan through following holistic approaches which will not only create more job opportunities but also improve the living conditions for Pakistani youth.

