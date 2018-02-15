Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, EU, Germany, IDB pledge billions

Kuwait Amir announces $2b for Iraq reconstruction

Kuwait-hosted moot starting point for Iraq development: Abadi

Gauhar Zahid Malik

Kuwait City

Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI) concluded here on Wednesday with Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah’s announcement of US$ 2 billion for reconstruction of the war-ravaged country of Iraq. His Highness who earlier officially inaugurated the conference, announced US$ 1 billion in loans to Iraq through Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and US$ 1 billion more in investments in Iraq. This will help rebuild Iraq, announced Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in his inaugural address.

Kuwait’s pledge was followed by Turkey that announced $5 billion in credit to Iraq. Saudi Arabia has pledged $1.5 billion while the Kuwait-based Arab Fund announced $1.5 billion for Iraq in infrastructure aid in coming years. Qatar also pledged $1 billion. The United Arab Emirates pledged $500 million, as did the Islamic Development Bank. Germany pledged 500 million euros ($617 million) and the European Union 400 million euros ($494 million).

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi, Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres, representatives of the ME and other countries, heads and representatives of aid and donor agencies from around the world, EU Foreign Policy & Security Chief Federico Mogerini, World Bank President Yung Kim, senior state officials in Kuwait as well as officials delegations were also present on the historic occasion.

Amir of Kuwait extended appreciation to Iraq, the United Nations, the European Union and the World Bank, all as co-chairs of KICRI, along with the host country. His Highness noted that the significant level of participation in this conference, either the government, civil or private, came as a global recognition of the magnitude of sacrifices by Iraq in its fight against terrorism. “This large assembly of international communities that are here today is reflective of the large loss that Iraq withstood in facing terrorism,” he said.

The conference, said His Highness, is the result of a continuation of all our efforts yet “we should not neglect the suffering of our brothers in Syria and Yemen due to the ongoing conflicts taking place there, but we are confident that we and the international community will support them as soon as security and stability are restored.” “Iraq cannot commence the mission of rebuilding itself without support, which is why we are all here today from all around the world, to stand by Iraq’s side,” he added.

Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah also congratulated the Iraqi people on victory achieved and led to the defeat of Daesh terrorist group and abolishing it from most its soil.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi on the occasion while expressing his people’s gratefulness to the great brotherly gesture of Kuwait said Iraq looked forward to “real and strategic” partnerships, as well as collaborations with countries in the region. “Kuwait-hosted conference on reconstruction in Iraq was a starting point for national development, and I thank His Highness the Amir for making this initiative a reality,” he said. Al-Abadi said that the Iraqi “vision” relied on the principle of cooperation in order for Iraq to become a “gateway for joint inerests.” Al-Abadi also shared his vision of harmony and tolerance, where common challenges are collectively dealt with. The Iraqi Prime Minister pointed out that Baghdad was looking forward to turning a new page in its history, fresh off its military victory over the so-called Islamic State (IS). However, he made it clear that grave challenges still lay ahead, citing ineffective legislation and corruption as impediments to the growth of the economy, saying the Iraqi government was working diligently to improve living conditions for its people.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also addressed on the occasion and underscored the scope of devestation that the war in Iraq has caused, saying the UN is firmly committed to the reconstruction process in Baghdad. In his speech, he congratulated the war-torn nation on its military victory over the so-called Islamic State (IS). According to him, the forthcoming elections in Iraq were crucial for restoration of stability in Iraq.