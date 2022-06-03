Turkey officially changes its name

Ankara: Turkey has officially changed its name and, from now on, will be known as “Türkiye”. The rebranding came due to its negative link with the bird or a “silly person.”

The process started in December last year when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “Türkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people’s culture, civilization and values.”

Most Turks already know their country as Türkiye, but anglicised Turkey is widely used, even within the country.

In addition, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu formally asked for the change in a letter to the UN and other international agencies this week.

The organization agreed to recognize it as Türkiye after the request.

