Turkey officially changes its name

Ankara: Turkey has officially changed its name and, from now on, will be known as “Türkiye”. The rebranding came due to its negative link with the bird or a “silly person.”

The process started in December last year when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “Türkiye is the best representation and expression of the Turkish people’s culture, civilization and values.”

Most Turks already know their country as Türkiye, but anglicised Turkey is widely used, even within the country.

In addition, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu formally asked for the change in a letter to the UN and other international agencies this week.

Ülkemizin marka değerini yükseltmek için Sayın Cumhurbaşkanımız @RTErdogan liderliğinde başlattığımız süreç nihayete eriyor. BM Genel Sekreteri'ne bugün gönderdiğim mektupla ülkemizin BM nezdinde yabancı dillerdeki adını da "Türkiye" olarak tescil ediyoruz. Hayırlı olsun! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zd9UIv2eVy — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 31, 2022

The organization agreed to recognize it as Türkiye after the request.

