Turkey releases song on Kashmir

Ankara

Turkey has released a song on Jammu and Kashmir wherein words like ‘massacre’, ‘endless torture’ and ‘death’ come up regularly, which refer to the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

The song has been put on YouTube and around four hundred thousand people have watched it since it was uploaded on YouTube a few weeks ago.

Indian media has termed the 3-minute 15-second video on Jammu and Kashmir as the beginning of an information warfare campaign against India, emanating from Turkey.—KMS