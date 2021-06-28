Turkey relaxes quarantine period for Pakistani travellers

ISTANBUL – Turkey Monday issued revised policy regarding the mandatory quarantine requirement for inbound passengers from different countries including Pakistan.

As per the new policy, which will go into effect on 1st July 2021, the quarantine period for passengers arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reduced from 14 to 10 days.

Meanwhile, the arriving passengers, who have been in Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days, will continue to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival in Turkey.

The Turkish authorities have also informed that additional details on quarantine arrangements including options for passengers from Pakistan will be issued soon.

Ever since the quarantine requirements were first issued for passengers from Pakistan on 1st June 2021, the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara has remained in touch with the relevant Turkish authorities and continues to share details of the improving COVID-19 situation in Pakistan as a result of the policies adopted by the Government of Pakistan.

Based on the scientific data, the Turkish authorities have been requested to revisit the policy of mandatory quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from Pakistan.

The Embassy of Pakistan will continue to remain engaged with the Turkish authorities on the matter.

Passengers traveling from Pakistan to Turkey are kindly advised to review their travel plans in the light of revised regulations.

