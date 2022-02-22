Turkey reiterates its principled position on IIOJK

Head of Presidency of Religious Affairs of Turkey Professor Dr Ali Erbas on Monday reiterated Turkey’s principled position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

In a meeting with Premier Imran Khan, he commended the establishment of the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in Pakistan and extended Turkish assistance in this respect.

He also conveyed cordial greetings of Turkish leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Turkey’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan in all fields.

On this occasion, PM Imran expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations enjoyed by Pakistan and Turkey spread across a broad spectrum of religious, cultural, linguistic, and educational linkages, people-to-people contacts, and commonality of interests – a relationship that is without any parallels.

The statement said that PM Imran appreciated the Turkish model of a systematic and institutionalised religious education system and stressed bilateral cooperation to exchange best practices and information in this arena.

He underlined that Dr Erbas’s visit will help in strengthening linkages between the religious institutions of the two countries.

The premier thanked the Turkish government and its leadership for steadfast support to Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute.

He also appreciated Ankara’s close cooperation with Islamabad on the joint initiative to combat rising Islamophobia