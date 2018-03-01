Turkey to promote trade with Punjab govt: Envoy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Ambassador of Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Mr. Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. He congratulated Shahbaz Sharif over becoming the PML-N President. He said that Shahbaz Sharif has played a marvelous role in strengthening Pakistan-Turkey friendship and Turkish leadership appreciates these efforts in this regard.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif has surprised everybody by completing development projects with unprecedented speed and everyone recognizes the untiring efforts and steps taken for public welfare. Your speed to perform different assignments is unusual and unique and no one can compete with your fast pace.

Your pace of work is unprecedented, he added. He said that Shahbaz Sharif has completed projects with speed and there is no other leader in the country who could match this commitment and hard work. You have spent all your energies to serve the masses and the unique development work carried out in Lahore and other parts of the province manifests your unusual abilities.

He said that Turkey will adopt different steps to further promote trade and investment with the Punjab government in future. Pakistan is my second home and we shall speedily move further to further promote Turk-Pak friendship as you have provided every possible cooperation to Turkish investors.

Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Ishan Mustafa Yurdakul over his posting and expressed good wishes for his success. He said that Pak-Turk friendship is tied in historically important relations of brotherhood, mutual love and harmony. Turkey has always sided with Pakistan and the hearts of both the countries beat in unison. He said that Turkish leadership has also extended unconditional support to Pakistan at the diplomatic level.