Turkey in process of negotiating FTA with Pakistan

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Turkey is in process of negotiating Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan for enhancement of trade.

Turkey is keen to explore investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

This was disclosed by the newly appointed Turkish Consul General in Karachi Tolga Ucak while talking to newsman after the Turkish Airlines Agency Award Ceremony 2017. A large number of travel agents working in association with Turkish Airlines were present on the occasion.

Tolga Ucak while praising the recent decision by the government of Pakistan to introduce visa on arrival policy said that it’s a good step to promote inbound tourism in Pakistan. Since security environment is improving in Karachi, we would like to introduce Karachi to Turkish people as a safe and interesting tourism destination and hopefully more Turkish tourists would come to Pakistan in 2018, he added.

He pointed out the importance of the people-to-people contact that would help to bring in investment but first, we will bring Turkish people here in Pakistan as tourists.

The visit of Turkish people would have a positive impact for future investments by Turkish companies, he said, adding, “When people from Turkey will visit Pakistan would obviously witness themselves about the business opportunities this country (Pakistan) is offering for foreign investors.”

The trade volume between the two countries is very low and its looms around $600 million so it should be increased, he said, adding, Turkey would help Pakistan in industrial infrastructure, electronic appliances, food and textile machinery as well as some other sectors.

He also underlined the progress that the Turkish Airlines achieved in the timeline and contribution of the Turkish Airlines to the image and tourism sector in Turkey.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey can also benefit from each other experiences and expertise in the aviation sector and Pakistan International Airlines and Turkish Airlines already enjoy the working relationship.

He praised the role of travel agencies in promoting Turkey as a preferred tourism destination for Pakistani tourists and informed that, according to the figures of Turkish Statistical Institute, in 2017 approximately 77,000 Pakistanis travelled to Turkey.

Tolga Ucak informed that in the year 2000 the number of visitors to Turkey from Pakistan was just 7,908 which reached to almost 21,000 travellers in 2007, 50,000 in 2014 and ultimately 77,000 travellers in the year 2017.

He hoped that with several attractive packages by Turkish Airlines, the year 2018 would set a new record of Pakistani travellers travelling to Turkey.

The Consul General said that UN World Tourism Organization figures for global tourism for 2017 is 1.3 billion people with an annual rise of 6.7 percent. The number of foreigners visited Turkey in 2017 was 32.5 million with an annual increase of 27.8 percent compared to 2016, he added.

The General Manager of Turkish Airlines, Fatih Atacan Temel informed that his airline has recorded 352 percent increase in its corporate sales from Karachi station, achieved 34.5 percent revenue Increase, 5 percent passenger load factor Increase and 13 percent business class cabin load factor increase in 2017.