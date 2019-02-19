Turkey-Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation, diplomat meets CM

Salim Ahmed

Turkish Ambassador Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday. During the meeting different matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors came under discussion. Both agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in housing, tourism, education, healthcare and vocational training sectors. Turkish Ambassador assured of providing every-possible cooperation to the Punjab government.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan and Turkey are conjoined twins and their relations are interlinked in historically important relations. Both the countries should further extend their mutual cooperation in trade and economic sectors and time has come to expand the trade-volume of both the countries.

He said that people-to-people contacts and exchange of trade delegations are necessary while vast investment opportunities are available in Punjab. The Chief Minister offered the Turkish investors to take full benefit of these opportunities assuring that they will be fully facilitated. The Turkish investors will be provided enabling environment for business in the new Pakistan, he added. Usman Buzdar said that Turkey has always sided with Pakistan on political and diplomatic fronts like a solid rock and it has made unprecedented progress under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We are desirous of benefitting from the speedy development and progress of Turkey, he added.

Turkish Ambassador said that historic relations exist between Pakistan and Turkey. Turkish companies have invested in different sectors and more companies are also willing to invest in Pakistan especially in the Punjab province. He said that ties between the two countries are exemplary and added that steps will be taken to further promote cooperation with the Punjab. Consul General of Turkey in Lahore Mr. Emir Ozbay, chairman planning & development department, principal secretary, spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, officials of PBIT and others were present on the occasion.

