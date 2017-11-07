Turkey opens largest defence training facility in Qatar

Ankara

Turkey’s largest defence industry project in Qatar officially opened on Monday.

Turkish National Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli and Qatari Minister of State for Defence Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah attended the inauguration ceremony of the AW 139 Helicopter Simulation Flight Training Facility.

Earlier on Sunday, Canikli was received by his Qatari counterpart at Al-Udeid Air Base, southwest of the capital Doha.

During the ceremony, Canikli gave a presentation on the facility built by the Turkish state-run air defence and military software company HAVELSAN.

Canikli described Turkey and Qatar as two sister countries enjoying a strategic partnership.

“Our ties in the field of defence will improve and the new training facility is in accordance with our objectives,” Canikli said.

He added that countries which ignore their defence sectors have difficulty in surviving in the long-term. “The painful experiences we [Turkey] have had countless times taught us that you cannot be a mere spectator of defence technologies. If it weren’t for our efforts in the last 10 years, Turkey would have had great difficulty resisting the attacks today.—Agencies