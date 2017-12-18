Turkey to open embassy in Jerusalem: Erdogan

Istanbul

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Ankara intends to open an embassy in East Jerusalem.

His statement comes days after leading calls at a summit of Muslim leaders for the world to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

It was not clear how he would carry out the move, as Israel controls all of Jerusalem and calls the city its indivisible capital.

The Muslim nation summit was a response to United States President Donald Trump’s Dec 6 decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

His move broke with decades of US policy and international consensus that the city’s status must be left to Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations.

Erdogan said in a speech to members of his AK Party in the southern province of Karaman that Turkey’s consulate general in Jerusalem was already represented by an ambassador.

“God willing, the day is close when officially, with God’s permission, we will open our embassy there,” Erdogan said. Foreign embassies in Israel, including Turkey’s, are located in Tel Aviv, reflecting Jerusalem’s unresolved status.—AFP