Turkey offers aid after deadly Balochistan earthquake

Ankara

Turkey has offered assistance to Pakistan after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Balochistan, killing at least 20 people.

According to diplomatic sources, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives.

During the conversation, Cavusoglu said that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of assistance to Islamabad.

The quake was centred about 14 kilometres north-northeast of Harnai in Balochistan province. The location is about 100 kilometres from Quetta. Anadolu Agency