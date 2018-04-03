Turkey, Nigeria sign military training agreement

Ankara

Turkey and Nigeria have signed an agreement in the field of military training, the Turkish government’s Official Gazette announced on Monday.

The two countries will be cooperating in the field of military training and mechanism as part of the agreement signed in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

The cooperation will be extended to sectors of business cooperation, peacekeeping supports, fight against piracy, institutionalized training, delegations and personnel exchanges, humanitarian aid and more.

The two parties will also cooperate in promoting and archiving military history, museum establishments and exchange of information concerning military education.

The agreement will enable the two countries to train submarine officers /petty officers and international divers.—APP